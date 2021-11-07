Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): A man in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur has filed an FIR against his estranged wife and in-laws for allegedly celebrating Pakistan victory and posting a 'disrespectful' WhatsApp status on Team India following the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match.

On October 24, India lost to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match. Enthused by this, Rabia, wife of Ishaan Mian of Ramganj, put up status in support of Pakistan. According to Ishaan Mian, he felt very bad after seeing the status following which he lodged a complaint against his wife Ganj police station.

According to his complaint, his estranged wife and in-laws made fun of the Indian cricket team on their WhatsApp status after India lost to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match on October 24.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Sansar Singh told ETV Bharat that Ishaan has lodged a complaint against Rabia over the WhatsApp status celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the T20 World Cup. Based on it, a case has been registered under Sections 153A and 66 of the IT Act.

It may be recalled that theh Agra police arrested three Kashmiri students for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the T20 World Cup match held on October 24 and posting anti-India messages on social media platforms.

The three students have been identified as Arshad Yousaf, Inayat Altaf, a third-year student of Civil engineering, and Shaukat Ahmed Ghanai, a fourth-year engineering student.

All the students are studying at RBS Engineering College in Bichpuri. The students have been arrested under Section 153 (A) (Promoting disharmony) and 505 (Publishing and circulating a statement or report containing rumour or alarming news)

