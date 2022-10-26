Aligarh ( Uttar Pradesh): A man from Aligarh dies by suicide after he was harassed by the police. The incident took place in the Govind Nagar area of ​​Dehli Gate police station. After the incident, the family members and local people blocked the police station by keeping the dead body and filed a case against the station in charge and demanded action.

The deceased, identified as Ravi (35), a resident of Govind Nagar of Police Station Dehli Gate area committed suicide on the night of Diwali, that is October 24. The family alleged that Ravi has taken this step after being harassed by the police.

Ravi's mother, Devi alleged that her son was being tortured by the police for a long time. She said, "My son was married to a girl named Poornima from Bengal 11 months ago. One day, Ravi left Poornima for Gulabo's house, the woman who arranged their marriage and since then she went missing. But Gulabo filed a case against my son."

"We urged the police that Ravi was innocent and Gulabo must have sold her somewhere. But, the police did not listen and kept on harassing Ravi", she added. The family of the deceased staged a protest at the police station demanding justice.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said that "an FIR has been registered against the accused woman, Gulabo Devi. The investigation of the entire matter has been given to the Superintendent of Police, Traffic. At the same time, a magisterial inquiry has also been ordered into the matter. Dehli Gate station in-charge Dinesh Kumar Sisodia and SI Mukesh Chaudhary will also be interrogated."

Bhim Army Party leader Dharmendra said that "the police station president and the inspector are responsible for the incident. They tortured and created pressure on the youth, due to which he decided to take his life." BJP Mandal Vice President Vivek Saraswat also reached the spot to console the family of the deceased and assure justice.