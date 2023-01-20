Kanpur: Following an altercation with her husband, a woman hailing from Aminabad village in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh left home, along with her two children. On Wednesday, when she came home after many days she was shocked to see the decomposed body of her husband. Police said that prima facie it appears that the person died by suicide. "The body was sent for an autopsy. We have not received a complaint from the deceased kin. We were probing the case from all angles," said the police officer."

Deceased Sudama Sharma, a resident of Aminabad village under Araul police station limits of the district. After a family dispute, Sudama and her wife Kirti, along with her two children, settled on the outskirts of the village. The place where the couple was living was secluded. The house was not visited by the family and friends of Sharma. That's why when he died no one knew about it.

Keerti, the wife of the deceased, said, "On December 18, she went to her sister-in-law's house, along with her two children, after having an altercation with her husband. Till December 21, we were talking to each other over the phone. After that our telephone conversation stopped. On Wednesday, I found the house locked from the outside and her husband's body was lying in the house."

Expressing apprehension, the deceased wife said, "On December 21 itself, my husband might have locked the house from outside and somehow entered the house and took the extreme step. He died by suicide. As the house is away from the village, no one got a clue about the incident." SHO of Araul police station, Arun Kumar speaking about the incident, said, "We have sent the body for post-mortem. We are probing the case from all angles. No complaint has been lodged in this connection."