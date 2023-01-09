Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): In a case of suspected 'love jihad', a Muslim youth belonging to Meerut was arrested for taking Hindu identity, befriending and then raping a 16-year-old girl. The incident took place in the Tundla police station area here. The victim's father registered a complaint saying a Muslim man named Moin Khan pretended to be a Hindu under the name Ansh and befriended his 16-year-old daughter and raped her.

After filing an FIR, the police started an investigation into this case and arrested the accused on Sunday. Station in-charge Pradeep Kumar Singh said, "an FIR was registered by the victim's father in Tundla police station, after which we started an investigation into the matter. Moin Khan, a resident of the Kankarkheda police station area of Meerut, was arrested and sent to jail on Sunday. Further investigations in this matter are still going on."

