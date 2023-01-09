Suspected love jihad: Youth arrested for befriending, raping minor Hindu girl in Firozabad
Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): In a case of suspected 'love jihad', a Muslim youth belonging to Meerut was arrested for taking Hindu identity, befriending and then raping a 16-year-old girl. The incident took place in the Tundla police station area here. The victim's father registered a complaint saying a Muslim man named Moin Khan pretended to be a Hindu under the name Ansh and befriended his 16-year-old daughter and raped her.
After filing an FIR, the police started an investigation into this case and arrested the accused on Sunday. Station in-charge Pradeep Kumar Singh said, "an FIR was registered by the victim's father in Tundla police station, after which we started an investigation into the matter. Moin Khan, a resident of the Kankarkheda police station area of Meerut, was arrested and sent to jail on Sunday. Further investigations in this matter are still going on."
Pradeep further said, "Moin Khan pretended to be a Hindu and befriended the teenager through Facebook. He introduced himself as Ansh. Their friendship slowly turned into love. Taking advantage of the girl's trust, the accused took the teenage girl along with him and raped her on January 1." Earlier in October last year, a woman in Madhya Pradesh was forced to convert to Islam after she got into a physical relationship with a Muslim man who disguised himself as a Hindu.