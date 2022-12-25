Lucknow: A man was seriously injured after falling from a fist floor while celebrating his birthday in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Saturday. The man has been identified as Saksham Singh (26), a resident of Tedhi Pulia under the Alambagh police station area. According to police, Saksham Singh had rented a room at Skyline Hotel located in Shantinagar under the Sarojini Nagar police station area on Saturday morning to celebrate his birthday with his female friend. At around 8.30 pm, he suddenly fell from the first floor due to which he was seriously injured.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and admitted him to a private hospital in Krishna Nagar. The condition of the young man remains critical while his female friend present with the young man is being interrogated by the police. Krishna Nagar ACP Naveen Dwivedi said, "A young man and a woman had come to Hotel Skyline located in the Sarojini Nagar police station area. It was the birthday of Saksham Singh. Late in the evening, Saksham Singh fell from the glass window of the hotel room. Currently, Saksham Singh was sent to Apollo Hospital from where his relatives shifted him to the trauma centre. Saksham's female friend present in the hotel at the time incident is being interrogated."