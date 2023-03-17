Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh): A man had to carry the mortal remains of his 17-year-old sister on a bike after she died by suicide in the Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh. This incident took place in Ambedkar Nagar in Bharwari municipality under the Kokhraj police station area on Thursday.

According to police, the class XII student reportedly ended her life due to the Board examination related worries. Police said the girl took this extreme step when she was home alone. According to her family, the girl student has stopped eating food and seemed tense after her examinations.

The family found her in an unconscious condition and they immediately took her to a private hospital in Manjhanpur, where the doctors declared her brought dead. Unable to get an ambulance while returning home, the brother of the deceased had to carry her body on a bike for nearly 10 kilometers.

Kuldeep, the deceased's brother said, "my sister was taking exams for class 12 before Holi, but she seemed tense. As her exams didn't go well, she died by suicide. We took her to the hospital where doctors examined her and told us that she had already died and could not be resuscitated."

We waited for an ambulance for more than half an hour before we decided to take her back home in our bike, Kuldeep said. Sources said the family picked up a fight with the hospital authorities as they were not able to ambulance. The wordy duel caused a flutter in the hospital premises. Manjhpur police reached the hospital and defused the tension.

However, the family alleged that police too could not help them get an ambulance to carry the deceased back home. Kuldeep ended up carrying his deceased sister on a bike for nearly 10 km. The jurisdictional police have been informed by the family after they reached home.

The police came to Kokhraj where the family is residing and moved the body for a post-mortem examination. District Magistrate Sujit Kumar said, "an investigation has been ordered into the incident and appropriate action will be taken against the authorities based on the investigation's outcome."