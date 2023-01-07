Senior Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Chaurasia speaking to the media.

Bareilly: Uttar Pradesh police here arrested a youth on charges of kidnapping, forcible religious conversion, and rape following a complaint by his victim who claimed that she was held captive for 11 years before the man ditched her recently. She had lodged a complaint with the help of her maternal uncle.

"I had two children with him and he was continuously harassing and ill-treating me," police quoted the victim as saying. Police said both her parents died during her childhood forcing her to move to Badaun where her maternal uncle was residing. She took several odd jobs to eke out a living.

"She met Sadiq while dancing in one parties. He used to work as a DJ in those parties. She fell for him when she was 15. Sadiq persuaded her to elope with him to his place. Later, he forced her to convert to Islam and married her. He held her captive at his residence," police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Chaurasia said the FIR was registered in the Bareilly Cantonment Police Station here on Thursday. "The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and further action will be taken based on the probe conducted. The case was based on the girl's complaint and six persons including the prime accused Sadiq were booked," the official said.

Also read: Man arrested for abducting, marrying minor after 15 years