Prayagraj: Police in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj arrested a man for allegedly raping and murdering a woman boutique owner, who he said “brought a bad name” to him and his daughter, who used to work with her. The alleged murder occurred on Diwali in the Puramufti police station area of ​​Prayagraj. It is alleged that the accused Jagdish barged into the house of the boutique owner and started beating her.

Also read: UP: Parlour operator raped at gunpoint; man booked

He raped and later killed her, it is alleged. However, the rape of the woman has not yet been established. Jagdish later hid in the house, but was spotted by the locals, who beat him up and handed him over to the police. The accused has been sent to jail by the police. He has been booked for murder while the section on rape will be added after the medical examination. Police said that the accused told them during interrogation that his daughter, who used to work at the deceased' boutique had gone to Goa with her which “brought a bad reputation to me”.