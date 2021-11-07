Hyderabad: All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Lucknow after Chhath Puja celebration. During her visit to the state, it is speculated that the Samajwadi Party will make an official announcement of alliance with AITMC as the two party chiefs are in touch over the phone and discussing about Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls scheduled to be held in 2022.

Adopting the Mamata's poll strategy for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Akhilesh Yadav has formed various groups district-wise to reach out to common people as Mamata's team did in West Bengal. He has also re-hashed Mamata's poll slogan from 'Khela Hobe' to 'Abb UP Mein Khela Hoi' to boost the morale of his cadre to take on mighty Bhartiya Janata Party at the hustings.

It is learnt that West Bengal Chief Minister will hit the campaign trail for the Samajwadi Party in the days to come. Along with her, Jaya Bachchan and Dimple Yadav will also be seen seeking votes for SP in the state.

According to SP leaders, Mamata Benerjee will address people in the areas where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold rallies for BJP in the state. Banerjee will also hold road shows in some districts to shore up chances of SP.

Meanwhile, SP has put up hoardings and posters to popularize the slogan 'Abb UP Mein Khela Hoi'.

