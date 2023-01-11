Varanasi: With the beginning of another New Year, it’s time to indulge in the goodness of festivals. Every year on January 14, Northern India and some parts of East, celebrate the festival of Makar Sankranti, as the commencement of the harvest season. The word 'Makar' means winter times when the Sun is at its lowest. 'Sankranti' suggests the transaction, which signals the start of the sun's trip towards the Northern Hemisphere (Uttarayanam). The Sun enters the Makara zodiac sign (Capricorn) on this day.

Professor Subhash Pandey from the Astrology Department of Kashi Hindu University said that this year's festival of Makar Sankranti will not be celebrated on January 14 but on January 15 this year. As there are only have 365 days in a year so at an interval of four years calendar lags by one day it needs to be adjusted it by leap day, February 29. But Makar Sankranti falls before the leap day correction is made therefore every fourth year it falls on January 15.

History of the festival

This festival is dedicated to the Hindu sun god Surya. The significance of Surya is traceable to the Vedic texts, particularly the Gayatri Mantra, a sacred hymn of Hinduism found in the Rigveda.

As per historians, both the Mahabharata and the Puranas have mentioned the festival of Makar Sankranti. The Vedic sage Vishvamitra is credited with initiating the celebration. It has been mentioned in the Mahabharata that the Pandavas celebrated Makar Sankranti while they were exiled.

Significance and rituals related to the festival

On this auspicious day, people worship the goddess Sankrantian. Also, as per rituals, people take the holy dip in the river Ganga or Yamuna, Godavari, Krishna and Kaveri. They worship the Sun god and offer prayer for a healthy and prosperous life. Also, they donate money, clothes, grains (rice), jaggery, sesame laddoo, puffed rice laddoo, and lentils to the needy. According to Hindu legend, Sankranti vanquished the demon Sankarasur. The day following, Makar Sankranti is referred to as Karidin or Kinkrant. On this day, Devi slew the devil Kinkarasur. Also, it is believed that flying kites on this day in the refreshing wind brings good fortune.

Do’s and don’ts on Makar Sankranti

Avoid onion and garlic and stick to sattvic food. Don’t forget to take shower or a holy dip in the river to remove all the negativity from life. Avoid eating the rest of the night left because eating the foods as mentioned above might hamper the digestive system. Don’t forget to donate clothes, food, and money to the needy. Also, as per the auspicious Puranas, chanting Gayatri Mantra on this day is considered to bring good fortune.

Foods to eat on Makar Sankranti

On this day, in some parts of East and North, post the holy bath, people enjoy soaked flattened rice, curd, and jaggery or sugar along with black or white sesame seeds laddoo. Also, khichdi is prepared on this day along with a wide range of fritters and is enjoyed as lunch or dinner.

Sun's effect on 12 zodiac signs

Aries: Success in the field of work, financial gain.

Taurus: Will be engaged in religious activities, and profit.

Gemini: Physical pain, time will not be favourable.

Cancer: Efforts made in common will be successful.

Lion: There will be a state of contemplation; take any decision after thinking a lot.

Virgo: Time will be good in the atmosphere of love, students will have to work hard.

Libra: Will get good news, and benefits from loved ones.

Scorpio: Fame, fame and respect will be achieved.

Sagittarius: There will be profit, and business will go well.

Capricorn: Will complete all your tasks and you will be discussed everywhere.

Aquarius: Avoid unnecessary expenses, otherwise the situation may worsen.

Pisces: Sankranti will be auspicious and beneficial.