Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh): A government school in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district called a 'Tantrik' to treat 15 girl students who fell ill after having a mid-day meal at the campus. Instead of taking the girls to a hospital, a Tantrik was summoned by the school to 'cure' the girls, believing that the girls were possessed by spirits.

The incident took place in Kanya Primary School located in the Mahua village of Panwadi development block of Mahoba. The health of 15 girl students deteriorated after having the mid-day meal here on Monday. The girl students were taken to the hospital for treatment. After being discharged, the students were brought to the school campus where a Tantrik was called to 'cure' the girls.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kulpahar in Mahoba, Arun Dixit said that "the incident happened on Monday and the matter is being investigated. A sample of the mid-day meal has been sent to the food inspector for examination. An investigation is underway to ascertain the facts. The age of the girl students who fell ill is between nine and 13 years."

Panwadi police station in-charge Jayaprakash Upadhyay said that "no written complaint has been received in this case and hence no arrest has been made. The villagers believe that the students fell ill because there is a ghost in the school. A girl allegedly said that she had seen a woman in a white dress in the school, which she thought was a ghost. On the other hand, doctors say that the girl students had fainted in panic and all were very scared. However, now everyone's condition is normal."