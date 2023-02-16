Agra: Come February 19, and a saga of bravery of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will echo in the Diwan-e-Aam of the Agra Fort. The Maharashtra government has recently received permission from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for celebrating the 393rd birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, along with several ministers from both states, will grace the occasion.

Earlier, ASI had denied permission to Ajinkya Devagiri Foundation, which is jointly organising the event with the Maharashtra government, as private organisers are not allowed to organise any event at the Agra Fort. Ajinkya Devagiri Foundation had then moved to the High Court and the Maharashtra government approached the ASI headquarters for permission.

ASI superintending archaeologist Dr Raj Kumar Patel said that the Delhi headquarters has permitted for holding the programme at Diwan-e-Aam of Agra Fort. The programme will be held as per the rules and amidst all restrictions. A meeting will be held with the organisers regarding the stage, microphone and seating plan.

On February 11, projection mapping and cultural presentations were held for the representatives of the G20 at Agra Fort. Soon after which, cracks were observed on the walls and ceiling of Diwan-e-Aam. The ASI experts have already surveyed and repaired those for the safety of the tourists.

Read also: UP: After sound & light show for G-20 delegates, cracks appear on ceilings of Diwan-e-Aam at Agra fort

Vikas Kharge, Principal Secretary and Director of Culture, Maharashtra government, has sought permission from Vidyavati, Director General of ASI, for holding the cultural programme on February 19 and rehearsals on February 18. The programme will be inaugurated at 6.15 pm, followed by a cultural programme, including Powada, the Maharashtrian folk dance and songs from Maharashtra. A play will be staged by 70 artistes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The district administration and ASI have already started the preparations for the event. Around 2,000 people are expected to participate in the event. Maharashtra CM Shinde personally invited UP CM Yogi to attend the celebrations. A host of other ministers from both states, including Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve, Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay and Maharashtra Forest and Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhirji Mungantiwar are likely to attend the celebrations.