Prayagraj: Fresh controversy has sparked in the Umesh Pal murder case after a viral video of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son surfaced where the minor boy is seen happily firing shots at a wedding ceremony. The video is said to be seven years old. It is not certain whether the boy firing the shots is Atiq's son Ali, who is currently in Prayagraj's Naini jail on charges of extortion, threatening and assaulting or the gangster's younger son, Asad, who is accused in the Umesh Pal case and is currently absconding. Ali is Atiq's second son and Asad is his third son.

In the video, Atiq's son is seen holding a pistol in his hand and happily firing several rounds. After some time, Atiq's voice was heard from behind, asking him to stop firing. It was learnt that Atiq's son had learnt firing since childhood and was demonstrating his skill at the wedding ceremony.

Asad passed his Class XII exams from a renowned school in Lucknow, but could not go abroad for higher studies as his passport did not get clearance due to his family's criminal records. Atiq, the prime accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, is currently in Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad on charges of kidnapping and assault of a real estate businessman.

Meanwhile, in the latest video of the Umesh Pal murder case, Pal was seen fighting a shooter in an injured condition. The man whom Pal was fighting is suspected to be Atiq's son Asad. Pal was seen running towards his house after being shot. At the end of the lane, another shooter was seen and he tried to shoot Pal in his head.