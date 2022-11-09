Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Land grabbers allegedly thrashed a judge and his wife and also robbed them of a gold chain, a revolver and a rifle at gun-point. The attack took place when the judge and his wife went to check the boundary wall of their house site demolished by the miscreants in Para area of Lucknow. The gangsters had told the judge's wife to 'forget your plot of land'.

Sources said that Somnath Singh has been posted as Additional Judge, High Court, Moradabad. He owns a plot of land in the Para area of Lucknow where he got a ten-foot-high boundary wall constructed. Singh was told that the boundary wall in his plot was demolished by his neighbors Abbas, Ali Mohammad (son of Shamshad), Irfan, and Irfan's wife.

The judge along with his wife reached the plot. While they were inspecting the demolished boundary wall, the above-mentioned persons came along with 20 to 25 unknown people armed with weapons and sticks and attacked Singh and his wife. Singh said in his complaint that he and his wife were thrashed by the miscreants. They also looted a gold chain and his licensed revolver and rifle at gunpoint.

Accusing the police of not registering his complaint on the same day the judge said, "the incident took place on November 3 but the police registered a case against the accused on November 7."

Also read: Minor girl, her husband beaten in Rajasthan's Jaipur; case booked, manhunt on

ACP Kakori Anidhra Vikram Singh said that "we received information that some miscreants demolished the boundary wall of Singh's plot. When Singh reached the plot with his wife on November 3, they were attacked and robbed of a mobile phone, gold chain, licensed revolver, and rifle. Both were admitted to the hospital with the help of local people. The judge filed a complaint at the police station. On the basis of his complaint, a police team has been constituted to arrest the absconding accused by registering a case against the gangsters."