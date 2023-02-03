Lucknow: Two Kashmiri youths who sell dry fruits in Lucknow alleged that some men threw their bags full of dry fruits worth lakhs in the Gomti river. However, the men who allegedly threw the dry fruits in Gomti are said to be staff of Lucknow Municipal Corporation and were asking the dry fruit sellers to vacate the spot following the ongoing developmental works in the area.

Momin, a resident of Srinagar, Kashmir, said on Thursday, he was selling dry fruits like every day. "First, some police personnel came and asked me to vacate the spot which I did. Meanwhile, some men came in a car and threw four bags full of dry fruits into the river. The bag had a box of Kesar and almonds worth Rs 55,000," he said.

Also read: Swiss tourist duped in Agra during Taj Mahal tour; shop owner, salesman, guide held

Another Kashmiri youth Adil said that for the last two months, he has been selling dry fruits in Lucknow so that he can deposit his B.com fees back in Kashmir. "As the police have told us to vacate the spot following a program, we were keeping all our packed goods on a side, when some people came and threw them in the river," he said.

DCP Central, Aparna Rajat Kaushik said, "development works are going on at Gomti Barrage following the preparations of the Global Investors Summit. Following this, the staff of LDA asked the Kashmiri youths selling dry fruits there to leave, but the youths remained there, so the LDA workers again went there to vacate the spot. Meanwhile, an advocate opposed this and started fighting with the LDA staff." The DCP denied anyone had thrown dry fruits into the river.