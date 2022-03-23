Lucknow: In an interesting development in the family court of Lucknow, a husband filed a divorce from his wife on Wednesday after the latter's gradual estrangement from him owing to a case of wife-swapping between two couples. Rajesh and Dinesh (names fictitious), who were close friends from their college days, started swapping wives after both of them got married. The situation changed, as per information, when Rajesh's wife got attracted more towards Dinesh after several mutually-agreed incidents of swapping.

Rajesh, reportedly, could not tolerate the estrangement, and eventually filed for divorce from his wife. The reason for divorce, in this case, has been stated to be cruelty on the wife's part. According to information, the case is proving to be complex, as the act of swapping between the four individuals was done through mutual consent.

Speaking on the matter, Senior Advocate Siddhant Kumar said that such cases were not common at all. "Sometimes when these cases come, even we initially do not realize that it is actually a wife swapping case. When the case is fought, and the debate escalates, the arguments are presented. It is here that the real reason in the cases usually come out. Such cases reflect the character of a person, because people usually do not speak the truth. Both husband and wife use each other's cruel behaviour as shields.

Section 311 of the Hindu Marriage Act mentions cruelty between husband and wife. When cruelty in marriage is defined, one has to think about how serious the matter is and what are the allegations. They have to also take into account what kind of cruelty it is and how many times the act has been repeated", Kumar noted.