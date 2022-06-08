Lucknow: In a horrific incident, a 16-year-old boy, from Lucknow shot dead his mother after being restricted from playing PUBG, police officials said on Wednesday. The incident came to light on Tuesday evening, when the smell of the decomposing body startled the neighbors, who alerted the police, who in turn came discovered the grisly situation.

"PGI Police received inputs at around 9 pm in the evening that Sadhna Singh, a woman, had been shot dead. When the team reached the spot and conducted the probe, it was revealed that her 16-year-old son had committed the crime. From whatever information is available to us, it has been revealed that the boy was addicted to PUBG, which his mother had forbidden him to play. He was angry because of this and committed the crime using his father's licensed pistol at around 3 am on an intervening night between Saturday and Sunday," ADCP East Kashim Abdi said while speaking to ETV Bharat.

Lucknow 16 year old boy shoots mother dead over PUBG restriction lives with body for two days

Also read: Minor girl gangraped inside a bus in Bettiah

Abdi further informed that the boy stayed with the corpse for two days inside the house, alongside his 10-year-old sister. He also noted that the minor had crafted a false narrative to fool the police, but could not keep up in the face of questioning. "The boy said that an electrician had come inside the residence and committed the crime, but this was entirely a fake story," he said.

As per information, before shooting his mother, the boy had loaded only one cartridge into the gun, leaving out the other three live cartridges. It was revealed that the 16-year-old's father is in the Army and is posted in West Bengal's Asansol. Abdi also informed that Singh and the boy had an argument on Sunday evening with regard to him allegedly having stolen Rs 10,000 which was found later.