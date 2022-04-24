Jhansi: In an incident marking religious harmony amid communal clashes and a tense atmosphere reigning supreme in multiple parts of the country, mosques and temples in Badagaon, located in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district, brought down loudspeakers installed for prayers. The decision at the local level comes after an order issued by state administration, notifying that loudspeakers cannot be used without prior permission.

Loudspeakers taken down from mosques temples in Jhansi after UP govt order

In Badagaon, however, the newly forged norm has been that the noise from loudspeakers should not spill over outside the boundaries of the concerned religious institution. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Hafiz Mohammad Taj Alam, Imam of Sunni Jama Masjid in Badagaon town, insisted that the move was in accordance to government orders. "We have brought down the loudspeakers, as per orders.

Also read: Shahi Mosque at Mathura brings down two loudspeakers for upkeep of communal harmony: Secretary

Now onwards, only speakers installed inside the mosque for the namaz will be played, so noise will not go outside. This is a welcome development, as this will make sure communal harmony and brotherhood remain unhindered," Alam said.

"To maintain a peaceful and prevent riot-like situations observed elsewhere, the loudspeakers have been removed. People from both communities first sat down and talked to each other, and only after that did we take this decision," said Mahant Shyam Mohan Das of Ram Janaki temple in the town.