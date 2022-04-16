Mathura: On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, on Saturday, an issue arose regarding the playing of loudspeakers for Azaan in Govardhan town, located in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district. Members of Hindu Vahini on Saturday morning gathered before a mosque in the area, preparing for the recital of Hanuman Chalisa, in accordance with their earlier warning to stop the Azaan invitations through the mosque loudspeakers. Soon afterward, the loudspeaker was removed by mosque personnel.

What appeared to be a communally charged atmosphere, was in fact addressed by advocate Anwar Hussain, who pointed out that the decision to remove the loudspeaker was due to a police order which arrived on Friday night. "The police had come here in the night and said that the loudspeakers should be switched off. We have sought permission from the district administration that there will be no problem of any kind maintaining communal harmony.

This morning, those belonging to some organizations gathered here and raised slogans. We did not have any problems with that. But they wanted to create an agitated atmosphere, so we removed the loudspeaker from the mosque", said Hussain, explaining the incident.

Meanwhile, Hindu Vahini spokesperson Shyam Sundar Upadhyay said the installation had been done without any apparent reason, as the area did not have any Muslim habitation at all. "You can go and see for yourself, there are no Muslim habitations in this town. They play the namaaz five times just to irritate the Hindu population.

Today it is Hanuman Jayanti, we will conduct our progamme right here. The administration had assured us that they would look into the loudspeaker issue. They have promised to keep it silent. If they do, we will also be cooperative, but if they don't, we will begin our programs, which will go on right here throughout the day" Upadhyay had stated.