Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh begin the year with a big win in the assembly polls, the BJP also breached the Samajwadi Party citadels in Azamgarh and Rampur building momentum for the 2024 General Election. As 2022 neared its end, the state government sent its ministers abroad to invite investors to a global summit in February. Highlighting the Deepotsav on the banks of river Saryu in Ayodhya, lakhs of earthen lamps are lit ahead of Diwali, the state this year also hosted a month-long Kashi-Tamil Sangamam showcasing the cultural bond between Tamil Nadu and the pilgrim town.

Here are the top 10 updates in this story: