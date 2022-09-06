Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in the Levana Hotel in Lucknow on Monday in which four persons died. Regarding the case, an FIR has been registered against the hotel owners Rahul Aggarwal and Rohit Aggarwal and Sagar, the general manager of the hotel, at Hazratganj Police Station under Sections 304 and 308 IPC for negligence and culpable homicide. At the same time, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has also lodged a complaint against the builder of Bansal Construction Mukesh Jasnani and his partners in this matter. In the preliminary investigation of the case, the LDA found that the builder used the place for commercial construction in the residential plot.

The Bansal Construction submitted documents for the construction of a hotel in 1984, but officials did not give permission. In 1996, again the Bansal Constructions approached the authorities and in turn, they granted permission with the condition that it would construct only a residential complex, but it violated the rule and constructed the hotel. Officials are probing into the incident based on a complaint.