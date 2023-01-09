Kanpur: The leather industry is in dire straits again, fearing a 40% drop in exports because of Covid in China and America. Due to the effect of the new variant of Covid in China, and other countries, the leather traders of Kanpur are witnessing challenges for their business, and exports to other countries, including China, America, United Arab Emirates, Iran and Iraq are decreasing.

Industry experts said, "At the beginning of 2022, the business had picked up the pace for a few months, but since August, the orders are continuously decreasing. Now, the markets in America and other countries are on the verge of recovery, in such a scenario, entrepreneurs are likely to get relief in the coming few months."

Also read: Coal dispatch to different sectors rises 5 per cent in December

Sunil Vaish, former national president of the Indian Industries Association (IIA), said, "The new virus of Corona has created such havoc that the leather exports have been reduced to 40 to 45 per cent on average. Apart from this, the business of other products, including plastic goods, precious gems, and spices has also been affected." Products, including leather, leather bags, shoes, belt, plastic goods, precious gems, spices, pickles, iron and steel and many more are exported to America, China and the Middle East