Varanasi: New Governors have been appointed to 12 states, including poll-bound Meghalaya and Nagaland and Union Territory Ladakh, on Sunday. The reshuffle and new appointments came as President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignations of Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Governor of Maharashtra, and Radha Krishnan Mathur, the Lt Governor of Ladakh. Amid the major reshuffle Laxman Prasad Acharya, the former State Vice-President and Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has been appointed as the new Governor of Sikkim.

Also read: Justice Nazeer who was part of Ayodhya verdict bench appointed Andhra Governor

Laxman is an MLC from the Varanasi Division Graduates constituency in the Varanasi district and is said to be in close association with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He belongs kharwar tribe and has roots in the tribal-dominated Sonbhadra region of Uttar Pradesh. Till 1977, Lakshman Acharya was active as a teacher in the Saraswati Shishu Mandir, a school run by the RSS.

Acharya also played a crucial role during the Ram Mandir movement in the early 90s and worked closely with the party for making a stronghold among the non-OBC vote bank in Purvanchal. In the past, Acharya was seen sharing a dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister knows him personally. Laxman Prasad Acharyawill replace Ganga Prasad.