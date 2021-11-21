Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has warned farmers that "once the BJP wins the upcoming elections, the laws will be back to haunt us".

"They have decided to repeal the laws, but if they win the elections, the BJP will bring back these laws," said RLD President Jayant Chaudhary, while addressing a gathering in Baghra village here on Saturday.

"The way the Prime Minister said that he could not make farmers understand the laws, is alarming. Besides, a Bihar government Minister also stated that the farming laws would be imposed again. I am not saying this but the BJP leaders and their allies are saying this."

The RLD chief congratulated the farmers over the 'historic win' and said that the agitation proved that every citizen has become an 'andolanjeevi'.

Chaudhary also reminded the government of the sacrifices made by the farmers during the agitation and touched upon the Lakhimpur Kheri violence deaths as well.

"As many as 700 farmers died during the agitation, their families need respect. The minister, whose son is responsible for the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, is still holding his post. This needs to be answered," he said.

Attacking Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the RLD chief said that he did not know how to formulate and implement policies.

"How such a person can be made Chief Minister? In 2017, the state had a debt of Rs 4 lakh crores, which has now increased to Rs 6 lakh crores. The situation is such that the government is unable to pay even salaries to its employees, but Yogi Adityanath continues with his propaganda 24X7."

Chaudhary reiterated his promise of one crore government jobs to the people of the state.

"If we are voted to power, one crore government job will be given to the youths. If we fail to do so, I will step down from my position," he added.

