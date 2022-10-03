Lakhimpur Kheri: The United Kisan Morcha is observing the first anniversary of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh in which eight people were killed. Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, has reached Lakhimpur Kheri. Tikait stayed at Lakhimpur Gurdwara on Sunday night.

Speaking to reporters, Tikait demanded the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni whose son Ashish Mishra Teni is accused of having run his car into a procession of farmers in Tikunia. Four farmers and a journalist were killed in the incident while three more people were killed in the violence that followed.

Tikait said that farmers from all over the country are coming to Tikunia on Monday and will leave for Nighasan in the morning. Tikait will first meet the victims' family in Nighasan where two Dalit sisters were allegedly raped and murdered. Tikait will later leave for Kaudiyala Ghat Gurdwara in Tikunia where he will attend a farmers' panchayat.

A large number of farmers are expected to participate. Ashish Mishra, son of the Union Minister of State for Home and his partner Ankit Das, were lodged in the district jail on charges of crushing the farmers to death. Three BJP workers were also killed by the mob after the incident. Tikait said that he wants justice for the victims.