Lakhimpur Kheri: A father-son duo has been nabbed by Uttar Pradesh police for making fake Rs 500 notes and cheating people by promising them to double the amount they deposit with them. The culprits were caught in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday by the STF (Special Task Force) of Lakhimpur Kheri police and the crime branch of Uttar Pradesh police.

As per information, one Mahendra Singh, a resident of Palia in the district, complained to the police on April 3 that the duo had duped him of Rs 2.5 lakh after promising to double his money. "After commencing the investigation, police received input that the concerned criminals belong to Gonda district in the state. Police also learned that STF is also looking out for them. Thereafter, a joint operation was conducted. Notes worth Rs 22,39,000, note-making chemicals, and a Mahindra Bolero have been recovered from the fraudsters," said Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh.

The modus operandi of the group was to lure economically disadvantaged people and offer them a chance to double their wealth, leading to substantial losses. The mastermind was identified as Govind Nishad. Singh further noted that the accused had identifications of police personnel and journalists in their possession as well. "The two accused are being sent to jail. There are three more, who are at large at the moment, but they too will be caught soon," Singh further informed.