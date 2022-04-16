Lucknow: An accident was reportedly avoided in Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport on Saturday, with a ladder attached to one of the SalaamAir aircraft collapsing due to strong winds. According to airport sources, SalamAir flight OV 798, with the scheduled time of 4:10 am, got delayed for nearly 40 minutes as chaos ensued following the mishap.

Regarding the incident, Lucknow airport media-in-charge Rupesh denied any untoward incident or anything related to the flight itself. "The ladder which has fallen was kept in the parking area and fell due to the strong wind. It has nothing to do with the plane. It was kept far away from the runway", he said.