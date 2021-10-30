Amroha (Uttar Pradesh): Kisan Mahapanchayat organised by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha will be held today in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha against the three central farm laws. The Mahapanchyat was earlier to be held on earlier on October 17 but was postponed due to inclement weather.

A huge gathering is expected to attend the Mahapanchyat for which the stage has been set. Various farmer leaders are also expected to take part in the Mahapanchayat.

Farmer leader state vice president Danveer Singh said that a large number of farmers will reach the Kisan Mahapanchayat from far and wide to listen to press their demands. Meanwhile, Rakesh Tikait will preside over the Mahapanchayat. Security has been beefed at and around the venue.

Earlier in September, addressing a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Rajim town of Chhattisgarh, Tikait had appealed to youths to join farmers in their protest "to save land, crops and the generation". The event was attended by thousands of farmers, many of them from Punjab and Haryana, which was held under the aegis of the Chhattisgarh Kisan Majdoor Mahasangh, an umbrella organisation of farmer unions.

The three laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 -- were passed by Parliament in September last year.

The Centre has projected them as major reforms, but farmer unions allege that the laws will leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates. Farmers have been protesting against the three laws on Delhi's borders since November last year.