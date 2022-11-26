Badaun: When a local in Panwadiya locality in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district drowned a rat in a drain, little did he know that trapping the rodent will embroil him in a legal dispute and land him in jail. An animal lover has lodged a complaint against the man and demanded action against him under the Animal Cruelty Act.

A strange case of rat killing has come to the fore in Badaun, which has kept the local police on tenterhooks. Police said the cause of the death is to be ascertained for which a post-mortem will have to be conducted first. Animal lover Vikendra Sharma, a resident of Kalyan Nagar, lodged a complaint with the Badaun Kotwali police station.

In the complaint, Sharma alleged that he was leaving the Panwadiya locality recently and saw a person drowning a rat in a drain. Sharma said the man, along with his children, tied the tail of the rat with a stone and threw it in the drain. “I forbade him to do so, but in spite of this, he threw the rat into the drain.

By the time I managed to get the rat out of the drain, it had died, Sharma said in the complaint. Sharma demanded that a case be registered against the animal cruelty act. He also demanded post-mortem of the rat be conducted. The inspector in-charge of the police station, Harpal Singh Balyan, said that they have written a letter to the veterinary officer for the rat's post-mortem.

The veterinary officer has said that the post-mortem of the rat can be conducted in IVRI Bareilly only. Police are now waiting for the post-mortem report for taking further action. Balyan said that a case has not yet been registered in that regard. The accused has been brought to the police station for questioning, he added.