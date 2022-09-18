Deoria (UP): A three-year-old boy died and his mother was seriously injured on Saturday evening when a wall of their kutcha house collapsed following rains in this district, officials said. The incident took place in Rampur town, they said. According to Additional District Magistrate (Sadar) Saurabh Singh and Circle Officer (City) Yash Tripathi, Aryan was killed while his mother Sunita (40) was injured in the accident.

He said Sunita suffered serious injuries and has been referred to Gorakhpur Medical College. Deoria district has been receiving heavy rains for the last three days, leading to heavy waterlogging at many places. Roads have been flooded and in many localities water has entered the houses of people. (PTI)