Lucknow: A day after Mallikarjun Kharge was elected as the 3rd Dalit President of the Congress party, National President of Bahujan Samaj Party, and former Chief Minister of UP, Mayawati took a dig at the grand old party for making Dalits the “scapegoat” for its politics. In a tweet on Thursday, Mayawati said, “The history of Congress is a witness that they have always neglected/disdained the messiah of the downtrodden and downtrodden, Param Pujya Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and his society”.

“This party does not remember the safety and honor of Dalits in its good days, but makes them a scapegoat in bad days,” while referring to Kharge's election as Congress President. “That is, the Congress party remembers mostly non-Dalits in the long run of its good days and keeping Dalits ahead in the bad days out of power as in the present. Is this not deceit and pseudo-politics? People ask, is this the real love of the Congress towards Dalits?” she added.

A Dalit from Karnataka, 80-year-old Kharge trounced his 66-year-old rival Tharoor in a historic election, the sixth in the party's 137-year-old history. He will formally take over on October 26.