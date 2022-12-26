Agra: Kashmiri students protested at the University Centenary Gate on Sunday night against the deadly attack on a Kashmiri student studying at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and on Monday they met the Aligarh administration and demanded security on the campus. The case of a late-night fight with a Kashmiri student at Allama Shibli Hostel in AMU's Mohsin-ul-Mulk Hall on December 24 is gaining momentum. The Kashmiri students studying in AMU met Additional City Magistrate (ACM) Sudhir Kumar and Additional District Magistrate (ADM) City Menu Rana on Monday.

The students demanded police action against the unidentified persons, who attacked the student Jibran and a meeting regarding the matter will be held on Tuesday with the AMU, Aligarh administration and Kashmiri students. Speaking to the reporters, Jibran Fazli, a Kashmiri senior research scholar studying at AMU said, "On December 24 night, some students were making noise while playing badminton inside the hostel, which was banned. During that time, some students attacked me. The attacking students had pistols and knives in their hands. Such incidents have happened before but no action was taken."

Also read: Aligarh: Half day on Friday at AMU's medical college called off

Jibran alleged that most of the university's hostel rooms housed foreign students with guns. The university administration is proving unsuccessful in evicting them from the campus. That is why the Aligarh administration is now being asked for help. In this regard, Additional District Magistrate (ADM City) Menu Rana informed that a case of assault on a Kashmiri student has come to light, the students said that Kashmiri students are insecure on the campus. A meeting will be held tomorrow with the AMU proctor, after which the next discussion will take place and action will be taken.

The demands of the Kashmiri students include an FIR should be registered against those who attacked senior research scholar Jibran, the appointment of a separate warden in all halls of AMU for the affairs of Kashmiri students, the resignation of Provost of Mohsin Mulk Hall and the change of university proctor team