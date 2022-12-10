Srinagar (J&K): Senior Kashmiri students studying in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have expressed concern over the disappearance of a class 10 student, who went missing two days ago. The students have appealed AMU administration and local police to trace the student as soon as possible. Masroor Abbas Mir from Sopore haling from north Kashmir's Baramulla district and studying at AMU's City High School went missing since Thursday.

The missing teenager has been identified as Masroor Abbas Mir, son of Mohammad Abbas Mir. A letter has been written to file a missing report of Masroor Abbas Mir in the proctor's office of AMU and to take necessary action. Kashmiri students urged the police to speed up the search for the missing student.

The students said that after hearing the news of Masroor Abbas Mir's disappearance, his parents are very worried and are on way to Aligarh. Masroor Abbas Mir belongs to a good family and is very polite and has never had any fight with anyone. The senior students said that on December 8, Masroor left Nadeem Tareen Hall at 8 am for high school like everyone else but went missing afterwards.

He took his brother's ATM card and mobile with him when he went missing.