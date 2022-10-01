Varanasi: The administration at the Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth terminated the services of a guest lecturer for alleged controversial remarks on women observing fast on Navratri. The accused professor Mithilesh Kumar Gautam had allegedly said that instead of fasting during Navratri, women “should read the Constitution and Hindu Code Bill, which would be better for them”.

“Their lives will be freed from slavery and fear,” Gautam stated in a social media post. People had raised questions about his conduct. The matter was brought to the notice of the varsity administration, which led to his termination. Registrar Dr Sunita Pandey while ordering the lecturer's termination, said in an office order, "On September 29, students had complained through a letter stating that Dr Mithilesh Kumar Gautam, a guest lecturer in the Political Science department, had posted objectionable remarks on social media, which is against Hindu religion". Gautam has also been barred from entering the campus.