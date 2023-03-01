Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Three persons were arrested on Wednesday after the mutilated body of a woman was recovered in the Sandh police station area back on February 25. The trio, identified as Vidyasagar, Monu and Neeraj, assisted the main accused and victim's husband Ramsagar in the crime and in disposing of the body, police officials said.

The incident came to light on February 25 when the mutilated body parts of the victim were recovered. While initially difficult to identify, photographs of the body were circulated in nearby areas and she was identified as a resident of Dwarikapur Jut village in Jehanabad area of the district. As per the investigation carried out at the victim's residence, it was discovered that her husband Ramsagar (28) killed her following a dispute on February 22, DCP South Salman Taz Patil said.

The latter was assisted in the crime by his brothers Shivsagar and Vidyasagar. The group disposed of the body with the help of auto drivers Monu alias Manish Vajpayee and Neeraj Tiwari, he said. "Vidyasagar, Monu and Neeraj have been arrested, while Ramsagar and Shivsagar are still at large" the official added.

According to police sources, a preliminary investigation has revealed that there used to be frequent feuds between the accused and his wife. In this case, he hit her on the head with a blunt object, resulting in her death, the DCP stated. Meanwhile, Ramsagar's mother noted that the victim arrived at the household about a year back from Raebareli.