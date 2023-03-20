Kanpur: In another incident of honour killing, a man strangulated his 16-year-old daughter to death with a mobile phone's data cable on Monday after knowing about her love affair in Rawatpur in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The girl was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Police have arrested the accused father and interrogating him.

ADCP West Lakhan Singh said the accused father, Shyam Bahadur is a resident of Radhapuram. He got very angry after hearing that his daughter, Archana was having an affair with a youth. He scolded her and started beating her up. The girl's mother was offended at her husband for acting in such a manner with the girl. This led to a quarrel between the couple and the man asked her to leave the house and go to her parent's home. A few days back, the woman left the house and went to live with her parents. After which, the man kept a close watch on his daughter.

On Monday, Shyam returned home in an inebriated state and was taken aback when he found his daughter speaking over phone secretively. The man became extremely angry and started beating her up severely. In a fit of rage, he got hold of the phone's data cable lying next to him and used it to strangulate her daughter. When the deceased's mother heard about the incident she rushed home. The girl was immediately taken to the hospital but she succumbed to her injuries.

Police and forensic team reached the spot after getting information. They collected evidence from the house and arrested Shyam for killing his daughter.