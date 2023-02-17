Kanpur Dehat: A lekhpal and a bulldozer driver accused in the death of mother and daughter due to burning during a recent anti-encroachment drive in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh were produced in a court on Thursday. The police are searching for four other accused, who are absconding. The Uttar Pradesh police have formed a SIT to probe the case.

Police claimed that all the accused related to this case will be behind bars very soon. The incident took place on Monday when Pramila Dixit and her daughter Neha were charred to death when a burning thatch was pulled down by a bulldozer while removing the alleged illegal encroachment on government land at Madauli village Kanpur Dehat district.

Pramila's elder son Shivam Dixit filed a case against 39 people, including SDM Gyaneshwar Prasad, SO Dinesh Gautam, Lekhpal Ashok, bulldozer driver Surjit Kumar alias Deepak. Police arrested the driver Surjit Kumar alias Deepak and Lekhpal Ashok. Both were sent to jail late on Thursday night. Dixit alleged that his mother and sister were “murdered intentionally” by the officials as part of the anti-encroachment drive.

He said the Lekhpal, SDM, SHO, Ashok Dixit, Anil Dixit and others set their thatch on fire. Dixit said he and his father managed to escape the fire but could not save the mother-and-daughter duo. Dixit's father also suffered serious burn injuries in the incident. A two-member SIT has been constituted by the government for an investigation of the Madauli incident. Commissioner Dr. Rajasekhar and ADG Alok Singh are included in the SIT. The SIT has been asked by the government to submit its report to the government within a week. District Magistrate Neha Jane said that the accused will not be spared in the case and the government will render justice to the victims.