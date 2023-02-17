Kanpur Dehat case: Former MP Anil Shukla considers victim at fault, says "women have tendency to torch things"

Kanpur: After a woman and her daughter were charred to death during an anti-encroachment drive in the Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Pratibha Shukla's husband and former MP Anil Shukla Warsi in a video that surfaced on social media has made a controversial statement aggravating the bereaved family and locals. Warsi, in a video, said that women have a tendency to set things ablaze. The victim did not plan to torch themselves and lose their lives, they must be threatening the officials for their demands. Warsi further considered the victims to be at fault.

Also read: Kanpur Dehat case: Two accused produced in court, four absconding

In another video that surfaced recently, the victim says her hutment has been bulldozed despite repeated appeals to the officials. In the video shot before her death, victim Pramila Dixit can be seen crying about the ordeals she and her family have been facing for a long time because of the encroachment authorities in Delhi. On January 14, Dixit had gone to District Magistrate's office with a plea that her hutment should not be razed because she took loans to construct it. "But the officials from the district administration didn't listen to my plea and demolished the hutment. Officials didn't even give us time to make an alternative arrangement. The notice was not served on us." Speaking in between sobs, Pramila can be heard saying in the video, "Where will we go now? No one was listening to our pleas. We are facing hard times."