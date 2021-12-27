Kanpur: Piyush Jain, the Kanpur-based perfume trader, who was arrested on Sunday for tax invasion has been sent to 14 days judicial custody on Monday over GST tax evasion. The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) Ahmedabad had demanded the court for 14 days remand of the businessman.

Meanwhile, more than Rs. 257 crores in cash have been recovered so far, and the search operation is going on the fourth day at the ancestral residence in Kannauj. Piyush Jain was arrested under section 69 of CGST. After the arrest, Piyush Jain was produced in the court on Monday.

Earlier, the Income Tax Department and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) were raiding the residences of Piyush Jain in Kanpur and Kannauj. On the very first day of the raid, around 50 boxes of cash along with gold and silver were recovered from his house in Anandpuri.

A resident of Chhipatti Mohalla in Kannauj district, Jain and his brother Ambareesh Jain run a perfumery company named Odocom. They also prepare fragrance compounds used in pan masala. The trade deals also extend to some companies based in other countries.

The company has about 40 branches across the world, including two in the Middle East. Additionally, Piyush Jain also has a house in Mumbai, along with a company head office and showroom. The documents found at his residence confirm that he paid only Rs 5 lakh in taxes.

