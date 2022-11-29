Bareilly: A Jharkhand man delivering drugs to opium peddlers for a long time was arrested land 3 kg opium recovered in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Monday, police said. STF unit in-charge Raghavendra Singh said the accused identified as Hari Giri was apprehended by the STF's Bareilly unit from the bus stand of Baradari police station area following specific inputs.

As per Singh, the accused used to work as a delivery boy for opium smugglers. He used to get 7 thousand rupees for every delivery, Singh said. On Thursday too, he was on way to deliver the 3 kg opium, but was intercepted by the STF following a tip off by an informer. Giri used to work as a labourer to feed his family.

He took to drug peddling to earn quick money.