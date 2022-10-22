Lucknow: Marking the upcoming Diwali celebrations, his first since converting to Hinduism back in December 2021, Jitendra Narayan Tyagi on Saturday put out a clip thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Tyagi, formerly Syed Waseem Rizvi who served as the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board, wished all well for the festive season.

"I am elated to observe my first 'Sanatani' festival, which might very well be my last, given how uncertain life is for every individual," he said.

"I want to wish every Indian a very happy Deepavali. I would like to especially thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwant and Uttar Pradesh's able Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their efforts," he is further seen saying in the video message.

It is due to their efforts that India has been able to defeat the COVID pandemic and complete its vaccination targets, as well as taking great strides towards development despite world-war-like situations persisting globally," Tyagi added.

The leader, who also featured in the list of accused in an FIR related to the Haridwar Dharma Sansad hate speech case filed by the Uttarakhand Police alongside Hindu seer Yati Nrsinghanand, was subsequently arrested on January 2 this year. He was granted bail later in May 2022. He surrendered before the Haridwar District Court yet again in September this year after his bail tenure was completed.