Lucknow: Black money worth Rs 1,200 crore was detected in a raid conducted by the Income Tax department on meat-producing and exporting companies in Uttar Pradesh. In fact, the Income-Tax Department raided meat producing and exporting companies in Lucknow and Unnao, which lasted for four days. During the raid, the action was also taken on Rahman Group Private Limited where black money was detected on a large scale.

Black money of Rs 60 crore was caught at the office of Rahman Group Private Limited. Apart from this, cash worth Rs 60 lakhs and jewellery worth Rs 60 lakhs were also recovered. Sources had informed that tax evasion-related irregularities were found in the ledger book of Rahman Group. The company also had an investment of more than Rs 110 crore in European and African countries, but it was not fully disclosed.

Apart from this, the team of the Income Tax Department conducted investigation to find out whether Rustom Foods Private Limited, Al Sumama Agro Foods Private Limited in Bareilly, Rahbar Food Industries Private Limited in Bareilly and Marya Frozen Agro Food Products Private Limited evaded the Incoem Tax or not.