Agra: An Iraqi citizen living “illegally” in India for about 20 months was arrested by the police in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Sunday evening, officials said. The accused arrested has been identified as Bahrouz Wali Zade, a native of Khairich, Tehran, Iraq and was arrested by the Agra police in Achhnera town.

According to DCP Satyajit Gupta, a local shopkeeper got into a dispute with Zade over money at a tea shop in Achhnera town on Sunday evening. The shopkeeper could not comprehend the language of Zade. "As attempts by the shopkeeper to make Zade understand failed, he alerted us," the Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

Achhnera police took Zade into custody and the language woes continued during the interrogation as well. As the police could not figure out the language the Zade was using, they pored over his personal belongings to look for any document which will reveal his identify. Police got lucky with a document which identified as an Iraqi citizen.

Further checks of his travel documents revealed the expiration of Zade's visa. His visa expired in 2021. "The man's visa has expired on April 26, 2021. During the interrogation, Zade has told the police that he was living in Delhi and was going to see the memorial at Fatehpur Sikri on Sunday with friends," the DCP said.

It is being probed as to how Zade ended up in Achnera. The Iraqi Embassy has been intimated about the arrested of Zade and efforts are on to ascertain why he didn't return to Iraq after his visa expired. The arrest of an Iraqi national has put the security agencies in Agra on high alert.