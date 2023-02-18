Lucknow (UP): It was a proud moment for Janardan Singh as his IPS son Anoop Singh put up a star on his uniform after being promoted to the post of Sub-Inspector from head constable. Anoop is currently posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) Technical Service and his father Janardan Singh is in Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID).

Anoop Singh was appointed as SP in 2018. Janardan Singh was appointed as a police constable at Vibhuti Khand police station in the State capital's Gomti nagar. Anoop took charge of the same police station which meant that the station in which Janardan works comes under Anoop's control. But Janardan feels proud to have his son as his senior.

Talking to the media, Janardan Singh said, "The entire family is proud of Anoop. He cleared one of the country's most difficult examinations, UPSC in 2014. He has served as an Additional SP in Unnao and Lucknow. He was SP Shravasti after which he was made the DCP of Kanpur. At present, he is posted as SP Technical Service."

A resident of Basti in Uttar Pradesh, Anoop did his schooling in the Barabanki district. He went to Allahabad University for his graduation. For post-graduation, Anoop went to Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. He cleared the Junior Research Fellowship exam and started getting scholarships.

Anoop did all his studies in Hindi medium due to which faced problems during the initial days of his UPSC preparations. However, with hard work and constant practice, Anoop attained 119th rank in the Civil Services Examination in 2014.