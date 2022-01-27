Lucknow: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) national President Jayant Singh on Thursday hit back at BJP leader Parvesh Verma after the latter invited Singh to join the NDA alliance ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. In his tweet, Singh asked the ruling party in the state to provide the same invitation to the families of 700 farmers who died while protesting against the farm laws.

“The invitation is not for me, give it to those 700-plus farmer families whose houses you have destroyed!!”, Singh tweeted out in Hindi, after Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma said recently that Singh had followed the ‘wrong path’.

“Jayant Singh has gone down the wrong path. But BJP still has its doors wide open for him. It is certain that the BJP government will again be formed. Possibilities (to join) remain open after the elections. Our door is open for you and nothing can be denied”, Verma had said, leading to the retaliation by Singh.

Home Minister Amit Shah as well as BJP Uttar Pradesh in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan had visited major Jat leaders from western UP on Wednesday. The meeting, crucially took place at the residence of Verma, and saw the participation of about 250 influential leaders of the community.

