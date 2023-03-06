Agra (Uttar Pradesh): Tourists will have free entry to Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and other monuments of Agra on the occasion of International Women's Fay on March 8, Wednesday. According to officials, the ticket windows at these monuments will be closed on March 8 and tourists will not be charged any entry fees on that day.

Confirming the development Superintending Archaeologist of ASI Agra Circle, Dr. Rajkumar Patel said that an order has been issued from the ASI Headquarters in Delhi in this regard. " Foreign and domestic tourists will be allowed to enter all the monuments in Agra including the Taj Mahal Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, Sikandra Akbar Tomb as well as Mariam Tomb, and Rambagh Park," he said adding that the facility of free entry can be availed from sunrise to sunset on March 8.

The Union Ministry of Culture for the first time in 2020 announced that on the occasion of Women's Day Indian and foreign women, tourists will be provided with free entry to all the monuments across the country. According to officials, the order was later modified by the ASI stating that free entry will be provided to all tourists to monuments across the country on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Last month free entry was provided to tourists to Taj Mahal for three days from February 17 to February 19. According to ASI officials, free entry was provided to tourists to the Taj Mahal on the occasion of the annual Urs of Shah Jahan, The tourists were given free entry on February 17 and 18 after 2 pm till sunset from sunrise to sunset on February 19. Various rituals such as 'chadar poshi', 'sandal', 'gusul' and 'kul' were performed on the occasion.