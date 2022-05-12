Gorakhpur: Harikesh Maurya, a young sprinter of Ahiroli village of Chauri Chaura area of ​​the district and gold medal winner of America Marathon, has been lodged in Denver jail in Colorado city of America for the last three months. He had given this information to the family members over the telephone in February 2022. Even after three months, the marathon athlete has not been released from jail.

The runner's father Vishwanath Maurya is a farmer and his financial condition is not good. The father had sent a letter to PM Modi, CM Yogi, Ministry of External Affairs and Sports on March 4 to rescue his son. But the family members are upset as no positive results have come to the fore so far.

Harikesh's family says that Harikesh was taking training in America since 2017. Due to Corona's financial constraints, he was working as a manager in a hotel in the city of Colorado. In February, when two unidentified girls were found in his hotel, the local police sent him to jail as manager, making him an accused in the case. Harikesh informed his father Vishwanath Maurya about the incident on March 1 and told him that he was in jail.

At that time, Harikesh and his family members thought that he would be released from jail in a few days. That's why they didn't mention this to anyone. Harikesh had told his father that this incident happened to him a few days before his selection for the race. In such a situation, he and his family members had said that he was falsely implicated. The father has demanded that his son be released from the US prison.

Trial going on in the Country Court House: On the night of 17 February 2022, Harikesh was on leave from hotel duty. On the day of the holiday, two girls came running from somewhere with a man and stayed in the hotel. When Harikesh reached duty the next day, the police raided and both the girls were caught from the hotel. But, the man who came along fled. It was learned that the girls caught were staying in the hotel illegally. The police arrested Harikesh considering him to be involved in the case and put him in jail. For three months, he has been lodged in the Adams Country Jail Denver in Colorado. His trial is underway at Country Court House 505 Harrison Ave, Leadville CO 80461.

During the Corona period, the father had sold the farm and sent money: Harikesh was taking training in America from 2017 on personal expenses. Due to his better performance, he was selected for training for a camp in Colorado, where Harikesh was taking training with players from many countries. Although, all the countries including Kenya, Nigeria, and Ethiopia were offering him training. Harikesh's financial condition was not good, so he was also working as a manager in a hotel in Colorado. However, there was no job agreement in the hotel. Meanwhile, during the Corona period, when he faced financial trouble, his father sold his agricultural land and sent him money.

According to family members, Harikesh used to work hard in the race. Due to his excellent performance, he got offers to take training from many countries including America Kenya, Ethiopia, and Nigeria. In the same year 2022, he also illuminated the name of the country and the family by winning the gold medal in America Marathon.

