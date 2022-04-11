Mathura: A case of disrespect of the National flag was reported in the Mathura district jail, where the tricolour was found laying on the boundary of the jail premises. Many of the police personnel, according to sources, kept passing by but ignored the flag. Later when someone alerted the jail administration about the incident, a policeman reached out to collect the national flag.

The incident, sources said, happened on Sunday afternoon and as per the district jail personnel, some "anti-social" elements were involved in it. Asked about it, Senior Jail Superintendent Brijesh Kumar said no such case has not come to his notice. "I am inquiring about it. Action will be taken if anything like it has happened," he said.

