Hathras (Uttar Pradesh): When Jainarayn from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh married his long time love Margerila Camelia from Indonesia on Thursday, the couple not only expressed the perpetuity of love but made it obvious that love transcends geographical boundaries.

The couple met each other on a social networking site a few years ago and started dating after a few days of talking. Camelia, who was initially apprehensive about visiting India, found that Jainarayn was genuine and that India was not as bad as portrayed in the media. "This is a very unique experience. Everybody seems welcoming here. At first, my family didn't accept my decision, but now they seem to accept the fact that I am marrying Jainarayan," she said in an interview.

Jainarayan, a soldier in the Indian Navy, had first started talking to Camelia on Facebook in 2015. After initially showing little interest, Camelia initiated a conversation in 2017. They finally met in 2018 when Jainarayan was posted in Kochi, and Camelia came to India to visit him. Jainarayan's friends welcomed her, and he made sure she was safe during her stay in India.

Also read: When love melts geographical boundaries: Canadian youth marry Indian girl in Indian style

TThe couple faced several challenges before tying the knot due to Jainarayan's foreign citizenship. "It was a tough procedure. I had to face a lot of problems at every step, from the SDM level to the Foreign Ministry. Every step was full of negativity. But here we are standing together," he said. Despite the obstacles, they managed to get married and are now happily married.

Camelia plans to learn Hindi for a year or two and then study general medicine before resuming her career as a dentist in India. The couple's wedding was attended by guests from far and wide, and everyone was happy to witness the union of two people from different cultural backgrounds.