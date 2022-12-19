Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): To commemorate the martyrs of the Kakori train robbery, a large-scale drone show will be organised at Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Park near Ramgarhtal at 5 pm on Monday. The event is a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Union Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and State Government's Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, will witness the show.

Also read: BSF spots drones in Punjab's Gurdaspur, search operation launched

The show will include around 750 drones fabricated through indigenous technology. Their display will be synchronised with patriotic songs to enthral the audience. The State government is celebrating the heroes of the freedom movement from December 15 to 19. In the drone show, various events from the first Independence Summer of 1857 to the date of independence on August 15, 1947, and the revolutionaries associated with it, will be described pictorially. Earlier, on December 20, 2021, a show of 500 drones was organised at the Residency in Lucknow, showcasing the heroic saga of immortal sacrifices.